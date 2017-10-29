Calendar » Crane School’s Country Fair

October 29, 2017 from 10:00am - 3:00pm

Crane School’s annual Country Fair takes place on Sunday, October 29 from 10-3. All ages will enjoy games, arts & crafts, a petting zoo, a haunted house, face painting, and much, much more! Enjoy the burgers from Big Daddy’s BBQ, salads from the Healthy Hut, fresh lemonade or ice cream. Take home sweet or savory handmade goods from the Country Kitchen. Admission is free. Activity tickets are available for purchase. 1795 San Leandro Lane in Montecito.