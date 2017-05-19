Calendar » Crane School’s Spring Musical - “The Little Mermaid”

May 19, 2017 from 7:00pm

It is sure to be a swimmingly good time as Crane's middle school students present one of Disney’s all-time favorites. Ariel is a bold young mermaid princess fascinated with the human world, in spite of the warnings of her mother, Queen Triton, and her finny friends. When she makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch, Ursula, she begins a race against the setting sun to find true love.

This year the students have chosen to support a local non-profit group – Channel Keepers - to raise awareness about caring for our ocean and clean water. You too can support them when you come to the show!

Kid-friendly and enjoyable for all ages, we hope you will join us in celebrating this big splash of a musical!

We hope to see you there!

A reminder that all seats are assigned – so the sooner you get tickets – the more choices you will have!

$8 Students/Seniors

$10 General Admission

$25 Reserved Seating

Call or email Viviana Gonzalez: [email protected]