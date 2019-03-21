Calendar » CRAV: Creative Resource Arts Venue

March 21, 2019 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm

JOIN US FOR CRAV AT VIA MARIA VILLA FOR LIGHT BITES, SILENT AUCTION ITEMS, LIVE MUSIC, AND AN ARTIST’S TALK BY RENOWNED PHOTOGRAPHER MANJARI SHARMA.

Featuring The Squire Foundation’s Spring Artist in Residence Manjari Sharma, showcasing the latest work from her current project, The Shower Series, along with a sampling of past work, including an interactive video installation and book release.