CRAVE
Members price: $240, non-members price: $260
An innovative and dynamic form of cultural hospitality, Crave: Art, Food, & Social Experience comprises a series of artist-orchestrated, themed meals in collaboration with local chefs known for their distinctive culinary styles. Now more than ever, the politics of how and what we eat are ripe to be examined through the artistic lens. Crave is a series with elements of sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell represented throughout the evening. The evening is meant to produce intimate exchanges between culinary and visual nourishment.
Saturday, April 19, 7 PM: Diana Puntar, Deflowered & Devoured
Saturday, June 28, 7 PM: Penelope Gottlieb, The Night the Forest Spoke
For tickets contact: Membership: [email protected] or call (805) 966.5373 x107
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 19, 2014 7:00 pm
- Price: $240-260
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB) 653 Paseo Nuevo Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/node/225