Crave: Penelope Gottlieb, The Night the Forest Spoke

June 28, 2014 from 7:00 pm

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm

Crave: Penelope Gottlieb, The Night the Forest Spoke

An innovative and dynamic form of cultural hospitality, Crave: Art, Food, & Social Experience comprises a series of artist-orchestrated, themed meals in collaboration with local chefs known for their distinctive culinary styles. Now more than ever, the politics of how and what we eat are ripe to be examined through the artistic lens. Crave is a series with elements of sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell represented throughout the evening. The evening is meant to produce intimate exchanges between culinary and visual nourishment.

With elements of sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell coming together to produce intimate exchanges between culinary and visual nourishment, Santa Barbara-based artist Penelope Gottlieb creates the second iteration of the 2014 Crave season with The Night the Forest Spoke. Gottlieb will produce an earthly delight with flora-inspired dishes and cocktails blended with her unique, artistic sensibility. Gottlieb will be working with head chef Justin West of Julienne to create a divine menu for this one night only experience.

$240 MCASB Members / $260 Non-members

Space is limited! For tickets, contact Antara Hunter at [email protected] or call 805.319.7980

Sponsors: Buttonwood Winery, Solvang, CA; CASA Magazine, Santa Barbara, CA; Montecito Journal, CA; Santa Barbara Independent, CA; Santa Barbara Sentinel, CA