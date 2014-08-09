Calendar » Crazy Grace: Having More Love Than Fear

August 9, 2014 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Master teacher and yogi Anand Mehrotra is to give a wisdom talk named: Crazy Grace: Having More Love Than Fear event on Saturday, August 9, 2014 from 11:00am – 1:00pm at Center of the Heart, 487 N. Turnpike Road, in Santa Barbara. Following this teaching Anand give a Sattva Yoga which is a holistic, ever-evolving yoga practice that incorporates asana, kriya, meditation, mantra, wisdom, and free movement to allow each student to experience radical aliveness and transformation. Anand states "If we deeply knew that we were always loved and cared for, that grace was always available to bring us through, would we react to our fears so strongly? It is too much to ask not to be afraid, never afraid at all. Instead we must have more love in our hearts than fear. Transcending fear is not a practice of the mind but a sinking into the fierce, unconditional love of the awakened heart. Though the mind thinks us crazy, we continue to dive deep. In this workshop we'll explore how the many layers of our yoga practice, rooted in the long tradition of yogic wisdom, allow us to open our hearts to crazy grace and transcend the fears of our minds." Yoga journey suitable for all levels. Please dress for movement and bring a yoga mat, a journal and a pen. Capacity is approximately 40 people on mats -- $30 in advance, $40 at the door