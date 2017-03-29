Calendar » Create Anticlastic Cuffs, Bangles, and Earrings

March 15, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Turn a single piece of metal into a wondrous form that has curves flowing in two directions. Using special rubber hammers and metal stakes designed for forming such shapes, you will learn to create a variety of bracelet forms (cuffs and bangles) as well as earrings in silver and copper. Develop this new skill set to advance your jewelry making abilities. Anticlastic designs are used creatively for many jewelry projects so practicing these techniques will enhance your jewelry making in other forms as well.

7 Sessions: 3/15/2017 - 5/3/2017; 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm; *No class on 3/29/2017 due to holiday.