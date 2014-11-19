CREATE Concert
November 19, 2014 from 8 PM
The UCSB Department of Music presents Fall Quarter 2014’s CREATE Concert. This event will feature David Rosenboom, Dean of the School of Music at Cal Arts, who will provide 30 minutes of music. The concert will also feature the CREATE Ensemble. Please visit www.music.ucsb.edu for more information.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 19, 2014 8 PM
- Price: TBD
- Location: Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (UCSB)
- Website: http://www.music.ucsb.edu