Calendar » Create Your Own Luck - Three Easy Steps

March 25, 2017 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Create your own luck using the Laughing Heart method. Discover how to shift your perception at any time from stressed out to Laughing Heart, a state of open-heartedness, gratitude, and flow. Connect more deeply to those around you and watch meaningful interactions unfold. Pay this energy forward to continue in the Laughing Heart cycle. Walk away understanding the science behind Laughing Heart, and receive a sneak preview of the cutting-edge technology App in its design phase.