Creating a Cooperative Hub

June 13, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Imagine...a place where people from throughout the community can get to know one another, develop the skills of collaboration, cooperatively meet our basic needs, and celebrate life together. Interplay invites you to imagine how we might create such a place for all in our community who want to live in dignity, cooperation, and love. First we'll learn about existing examples. Then in small groups we'll explore possibilities in Santa Barbara and create practical ways forward.