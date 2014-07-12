Calendar » Creating a Sacred Space in Your Life

July 12, 2014 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Our meditation practice can bring us much peace of mind. We learn to clear the clutter from our mind through regular meditation. Meditators often create a space in their home or office that is peaceful and quiet. They designate this space for their meditation practice.

In this short course, we will learn how to establish a space with suitable qualities for developing a peaceful mind. Once we know how to create a sacred space, we will learn a special guided meditation that we can engage in as a daily practice.

This class is great for beginners and more experienced meditators alike. Join Buddhist Teacher Mary Harvey for this practical and valuable class for everyone.