Creating Authentic Relationships | Workshop[ @YogaSoup

June 30, 2018 from 2pm - 3pm

Transformation Through The Power of Psychology And Spirituality

Which relationships are you ready to transform? Where do you seek a shift from draining to energizing? Superficial to authentic and nourishing?

If you’re ready take action, then join Crystal to learn how to apply transpersonal/spiritual psychology tools to make the changes you’re seeking to transform your relationships.

We will start with a guided meditation to identify the relationships you want to focus on – such as with your lover, family, friends, co-workers, community, or with your self, your body, spirit, nature, god, death or any other relationship.

Then we will explore the story behind those relationships, how they started and what you’d want them to be.

As transforming relationships starts with making changes in ourselves (rather than changing the other person), Crystal will draw from tools founded in cognitive behavioral psychology, transpersonal psychology and personality typing to show you how to shift the energy in your relationships towards agency, acceptance and authenticity.

In preparation for this workshop, please take this short personality assessment beforehand: www.DiscoverMyType.com

ABOUT CRYSTAL

Crystal synthesizes Eastern and Western elements from transpersonal/spiritual psychology, functional fitness, holistic nutrition, Eastern health and philosophy, wildlife conservation, and mindfulness to equip women with the ability to create authentic freedom with their body, relationships, and business.

These methods stem from her Master’s in Transpersonal Counseling Psychology, Bachelor’s in Wildlife Biology and Conservation, and 15+ years experience as an ACE Certified Medical Exercise and Fitness Nutrition Specialist.

Crystal empowers clients around the world via her online programs, talks, workshops, retreats, and one-on-one sessions.