Calendar » Creating Empathy Through Art

April 22, 2017 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Through this event, participants will engage in conversations about the impact that empathy has on sexual assault survivors and their healing process.

All participants will receive a pair of flip-flops and will have the opportunity to design a message that will be carved onto the bottom of the flip-flop. As they walk at the beach, the message will get imprinted on the sand.

The message will also be imprinted with paint onto a large canvas to be displayed at future awareness events.