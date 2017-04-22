Friday, March 23 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Creating Empathy Through Art

April 22, 2017 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Through this event, participants will engage in conversations about the impact that empathy has on sexual assault survivors and their healing process.

 

All participants will receive a pair of flip-flops and will have the opportunity to design a message that will be carved onto the bottom of the flip-flop. As they walk at the beach, the message will get imprinted on the sand.

 

The message will also be imprinted with paint onto a large canvas to be displayed at future awareness events.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
  • Starts: April 22, 2017 10:00am - 1:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: People's Park, Isla Vista
