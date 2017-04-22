Creating Empathy Through Art
Through this event, participants will engage in conversations about the impact that empathy has on sexual assault survivors and their healing process.
All participants will receive a pair of flip-flops and will have the opportunity to design a message that will be carved onto the bottom of the flip-flop. As they walk at the beach, the message will get imprinted on the sand.
The message will also be imprinted with paint onto a large canvas to be displayed at future awareness events.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center, Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Starts: April 22, 2017 10:00am - 1:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: People's Park, Isla Vista
