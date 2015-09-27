Calendar » Creating Peace and Harmony in Our World

September 27, 2015 from 10:00AM - 11:45AM

On Sunday, September 27 Come join us for this very special Sunday worship service with our honored guests, the Monks from the Drepung Loseling Phukhang Monastery in India , as they join with Reverend Tamara Casanova Suzuki in “Creating Peace and Harmony in our World” in our sanctuary (open to all).