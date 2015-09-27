Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 11:19 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Creating Peace and Harmony in Our World

September 27, 2015 from 10:00AM - 11:45AM

On Sunday, September 27   Come join us for this very special Sunday worship service with our honored guests, the Monks from the Drepung Loseling Phukhang Monastery in India , as they join with Reverend Tamara Casanova Suzuki in “Creating Peace and Harmony in our World”  in our sanctuary (open to all).

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
  • Starts: September 27, 2015 10:00AM - 11:45AM
  • Price: free
  • Location: 820 North Fairview Avenue Goleta
  • Website: http://LiveOakGoleta.org
  • Sponsors: Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation
 
 
 