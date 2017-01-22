Calendar » Creating Your Brightest Future with Matt Jones

January 22, 2017 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

Santa Barbara – On Sunday, January 22nd Unity of Santa Barbara (227 E. Arrellaga St.) is honored and excited to host inspirational speaker Matt Jones at both Sunday services and following will be his workshop CREATING YOUR BRIGHTEST FUTURE.

In CREATING YOUR BRIGHTEST FUTURE Matt’s mission is to inspire people by sharing “Three Causes” that can lead to their highest creation. People will be uplifted and energized to have, be, and do more in Life. In this talk, listeners will be reminded:

Of the power within and how they can change their life by changing their thoughts

Why Taking Action is the Secret to unlocking the door to their Brightest Future

How what they feel, thoughts they think and the words they speak determine the life they live

Matt will share his courageous story of conquering cancer three times, going through a bone marrow transplant, learning how to walk again to running marathons around the world and to now being a life transforming inspirational speaker.

Unity has two Sunday services: 9:30am & 11:15am.

Location: 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara. Parking on Valerio Streets & Santa Barbara

Admission: $25 Love Offering