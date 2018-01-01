Creationism and Academic Freedom
Come to hear Professor Barbara Forrest discuss the new movement to introduce Creationism into the public schools under the guise of "academic freedom". Her testimony was called "among the most compelling, dramatic and thorough" in the 2005 Kitzmiller v. Dover, Pennsylvania School District trial, the first challenge in federal courts against a school district that mandated the teaching of intelligent design. She serves on the Board of Directors of the National Center for Science Education (NCSE).
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Humanist1
- Starts: May 19, 2012 3:00pm, Coffee and Cookies at 2:30 - 4:30pm
- Price: Free (donations appreciated)
- Location: Fe Bland Auditorium, Santa Barbara City College
- Website: http://www.santabarbarahumanists.org/