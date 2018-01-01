Calendar » Creationism and Academic Freedom

May 19, 2012 from 3:00pm, Coffee and Cookies at 2:30 - 4:30pm

Come to hear Professor Barbara Forrest discuss the new movement to introduce Creationism into the public schools under the guise of "academic freedom". Her testimony was called "among the most compelling, dramatic and thorough" in the 2005 Kitzmiller v. Dover, Pennsylvania School District trial, the first challenge in federal courts against a school district that mandated the teaching of intelligent design. She serves on the Board of Directors of the National Center for Science Education (NCSE).