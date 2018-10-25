Calendar » Creative Commons

October 25, 2018 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

The Elverhøj Museum of History and Art is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a grand exhibition titled Past, Present & Future.

The show forms a visual tribute to artists of the past who are no longer with us along with a curated selection of works by contemporary artists whose art has been shown in the gallery through the decades and are still producing art in the present. The display also spotlights artists whose future successes were nurtured through participation in Elverhøj shows and mentoring by museum curators and art committee members.

In collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture the museum is pleased to host Creative Commons, a dialogue and discussion about the cultural vitality of arts in the Santa Ynez Valley. Social hour will follow with light refreshments.

Elverhøj Museum of History and Art, located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. There is no charge for admission. Suggested donation is $5. For more information, phone the Museum at (805) 686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org. Past, Present & Future will remain on display through November 11.