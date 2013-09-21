Creek Week
September 21, 2013 from 9:00am
Creek Week is an annual celebration of our local creeks and beaches offering a variety of events that bring attention to our local watersheds, and the many ways to enjoy and protect them. September 21-29. All events are free. For more information visit the Creek Week website www.sbcreekweek.com
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water, City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, City of Goleta, City of Carpinteria
- Starts: September 21, 2013 9:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: Various locations
- Website: http://www.sbcreekweek.com
