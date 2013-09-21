Friday, April 20 , 2018, 1:38 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Creek Week

September 21, 2013 from 9:00am

Creek Week is an annual celebration of our local creeks and beaches offering a variety of events that bring attention to our local watersheds, and the many ways to enjoy and protect them.  September 21-29. All events are free.  For more information visit the Creek Week website www.sbcreekweek.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water, City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, City of Goleta, City of Carpinteria
  • Starts: September 21, 2013 9:00am
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Various locations
  • Website: http://www.sbcreekweek.com
  • Sponsors: Santa Barbara County Project Clean Water, City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, City of Goleta, City of Carpinteria
 
 
 