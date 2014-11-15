Calendar » Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party

November 15, 2014 from 8pm - 11pm

Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party

Saturday, November 15 - 8-11pm



Another awesome opportunity to GET FUNKY and have an amazing night of food, drinks and dance, benefiting our Rwanda Education Fund,$10 donation. The Creekside Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110



For more information:

http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/upcoming-events/



Contact: Janet Reineck

805-966-5439

[email protected]

