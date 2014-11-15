Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party
November 15, 2014 from 8pm - 11pm
Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party
Saturday, November 15 - 8-11pm
Another awesome opportunity to GET FUNKY and have an amazing night of food, drinks and dance, benefiting our Rwanda Education Fund,$10 donation. The Creekside Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110
For more information:
http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/upcoming-events/
Contact: Janet Reineck
805-966-5439
[email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 15, 2014 8pm - 11pm
- Price: $10 donation
- Location: The Creekside Inn
- Website: http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/upcoming-events/