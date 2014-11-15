Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Creekside Soul Funk Dance Party

November 15, 2014 from 8pm - 11pm

Another awesome opportunity to GET FUNKY and have an amazing night of food, drinks and dance, benefiting our Rwanda Education Fund,$10 donation. The Creekside Bar, 4444 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93110


For more information:
http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/upcoming-events/


Contact: Janet Reineck
805-966-5439
[email protected]
 

 

