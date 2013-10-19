Calendar » CREEPY CREATURES

October 19, 2013 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

A terrific pre-halloween event for kids is being offered on the lawn at the Neal Taylor Nature Center at Lake Cachuma, Saturday Oct 19 from 11 amto 1 pm. Get a close-up encounter with live owls, scorpions, spiders and snakes, along with some real skulls and bones!

There will also be arts & craft activities, plus witches and more to get you in the halloween spirit.

Todd Baron, "The Balloon Man", will be on hand to create snakes and spiders from balloons.

Popcorn and punch will be provided. Admission to Creepy Creatures is FREE, entry to the park is $10 per vehicle. No reservations are needed.

This event is co-sponsored with Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.