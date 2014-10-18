Calendar » CREEPY CREATURES!

October 18, 2014 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

A terrific event for kids returns to the Neal Taylor Nature Center in partnership with the Community Services Department.

Creepy Creatures will provide close-up encounters with bats and owls, skulls and bones, spiders and snakes, plus popcorn and punch to boot. There will be arts and craft activities, witches, and more to get you in the Halloween spirit. The program is for kids of all ages.

On the Lawn at the Nature Center, Gabrielle Drozdowski will introduce you to Max, her great horned owl. Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings. Todd Baron, “The Balloon Man” will be on hand to create snakes ‘n spiders out of balloons for all.

No reservations are needed and the event is FREE, admission to the park is $10 per vehicle.