Calendar » Creepy Creatures!

October 3, 2015 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

A terrific event for kids returns to the Neal Taylor Nature Center in partnership with Santa Barbara County Parks.



Creepy Creatures will provide close-up encounters with bats and owls, skulls and bones, spiders and snakes, plus popcorn and punch to boot. There will be arts and craft activities, witches, and more to get you in the Halloween spirit. The program is for kids of all ages.

No reservations are needed and the event is FREE, admission to the park is $10 per vehicle.