Calendar » Creepy Creatures & Book Sale

October 14, 2017 from 11:00am - 1:00pm

Creepy Creatures & Book Sale



Saturday, October 14th, 2017 from 11am to 1pm

​Join us in our Halloween celebration with Creepy Creatures. See a showcase of various live and preserved specimens of “creepy creatures.” Special guests offer close encounters with owls, bats, scorpions, spiders, and more such as face painting and balloon creations.

Witches serve punch, popcorn and face painting too.

Neal Taylor Nature Center

​2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105

805.693.0691 or [email protected] for details