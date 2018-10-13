Calendar » Creepy Creatures on the Lawn at Neal Taylor Nature Center

October 13, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Creepy Creatures On the Lawn at Neal Taylor Nature Center, Cachuma Lake is a terrific event for kids and adults alike. Presented in partnership with the Community Services Department and the Santa Barbara Zoo on October 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings and representatives from the Santa Barbara Zoo will teach you all you would like to know about bats and other animals associated with Halloween - up close!. Make a mask. Sip witches brew. Enjoy enchanting music by Lindsay and Julia Whipple. Pick up an instrument from the instrument table and join in! No reservations required.

This event is free with $10 per vehicle park admission.