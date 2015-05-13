Calendar » Cristina Pato Quartet

May 13, 2015 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3068 or (805) 893-3535

Santa Barbara Debut

Cristina Pato Quartet

Wed, May 13, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Principal Sponsors: Jody & John Arnhold

“Ms. Pato’s sound is unlike any bagpipe playing you’ve heard: Imagine the timbres of an oboe, a metal-ready electric guitar and a screaming trumpet rolled into a single, virtuosic burst of energy.” The New York Times



Hailed as “one of the living masters of the gaita,” also known as the Galician bagpipe (The Wall Street Journal), musician and composer Cristina Pato is a musical powerhouse. After a show-stealing performance in 2013 as a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, Pato returns to Campbell Hall with her Migrations Band. Renowned for her exuberant showmanship, she fuses Sephardic, Latin, jazz, pop and contemporary influences to create a high-energy, flamboyant and virtuosic performance. Don’t miss this audience favorite, who will forever change how you think of the bagpipe!