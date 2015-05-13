Cristina Pato Quartet
Santa Barbara Debut
Cristina Pato Quartet
Wed, May 13, 8:00 PM, Campbell Hall
“Ms. Pato’s sound is unlike any bagpipe playing you’ve heard: Imagine the timbres of an oboe, a metal-ready electric guitar and a screaming trumpet rolled into a single, virtuosic burst of energy.” The New York Times
Hailed as “one of the living masters of the gaita,” also known as the Galician bagpipe (The Wall Street Journal), musician and composer Cristina Pato is a musical powerhouse. After a show-stealing performance in 2013 as a member of Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, Pato returns to Campbell Hall with her Migrations Band. Renowned for her exuberant showmanship, she fuses Sephardic, Latin, jazz, pop and contemporary influences to create a high-energy, flamboyant and virtuosic performance. Don’t miss this audience favorite, who will forever change how you think of the bagpipe!
May 13, 2015 8:00 PM
UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
