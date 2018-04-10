Calendar » Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Decision Making

April 10, 2018 from 8:30AM - 4:30AM

Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Decision Making

SBCC Career Skills Institute

Improve your career advancement potential and success in the workplace with analytical thinking, decision making and problem solving techniques. Career Skills Institute’s Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Decision Making course will help you learn to apply judgment and insight to break problems into component parts and apply deductive reasoning.

You may elect to take this course independent of a Career Skills Institute digital badge or apply it to the Workplace Essentials Certificate. Participants who earn this certificate will have a gained a deeper understanding of time management tools, critical thinking techniques and problem solving strategies. To obtain the Workplace Essentials Certificate, participants must complete a total of three courses:

(1) Time Management I

(2) Business Writing in the Technology Age

(3) Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Decision Making

Critical Thinking, Problem Solving and Decision Making will be taught on Tuesday, April 10 from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

Course number: PRO NC005 (CRN 63021)

Date: Tuesday, April 10

Time: 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM.

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28; 300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute is part of the programs offered through the SBCC School of Extended Learning. It launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program is endorsed by LinkedIn® and serves job seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free, noncredit certificate program to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282. To learn more about the SBCC School of Extended Learning, visit www.sbcc.edu/ExtendedLearning.