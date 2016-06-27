Calendar » Critter Camp

June 27, 2016 from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

“Critter Camp” is a unique program by the Santa Barbara Humane Society for children who love animals and want to learn more about animals. Activities include lessons on caring for animals, animal behavior, animal-related presentations, crafts, games, and much more! Play “Animal Jeopardy”, learn to clicker train dogs with a local dog trainer, visit the cats, and make an animal collage or bird feeder!

Ages 9-11. Mon-Fri., 9 a.m. – Noon; June 27-July 1, July 11-15, and July 25-29. $65/SBHS members, $90/nonmembers.

There is space for 10-12 campers in each session (campers may only attend one session). Registration opens on April 1, 2016. Santa Barbara Humane Society Education Center, 5399 Overpass Rd. Call (805)964-4777 x17 or visit http://www.sbhumanesociety.org/services/humane-education/critter-camp/.