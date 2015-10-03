Calendar » Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Education Event & Reception

October 3, 2015 from 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Join CCFA for an educational program for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis patients and their families! A leading area health care provider will speak about treatment options, uses, and safety and answer questions from the audience.

When: Saturday, October 3, 2015, 1:00 PM-2:15 PM (Check in opens at 12:30 PM)

Where: Santa Barbara Eastside Library (1102 East Montecito Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93103)

Speaker: Caroline Hwang, MD, Keck School of Medicine of USC, Division of Gastroenterology

Why Should You Attend? To learn more about these diseases and how to manage them, as well as connect with other members of your community who are affected by these diseases and find out more about the resources available to you through CCFA.

Cost: Free.

Who's Invited? Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis patients, relatives, friends, healthcare professionals & interested parties.

**This program is not accredited for continuing education credits.

Online Registration Deadline: Thursday, October 1, 2015. Registration will also be available at the event.

Please stay after the education event for a fun Reception including kids activities, refreshments, and raffle from 2:30-4:00 PM!

If you'd like to attend this event you can RSVP online at: http://online.ccfa.org/site/Calendar?id=140105&view=Detail