CROSSING and DWELLING: Religious Pilgrimages in a Global Age
April 13, 2014 from 2:00pm - 3:00pm
SPEAKER: Professor Juan Campo, Dept. of Religious Studies, UCSB.
Mass pilgrimages today can draw millions of people: the hajj in Mecca, the tirthayatra to a Hindu shrine in India, and the journeys to Compostela in Spain and Guadalupe in Mexico. Prof. Campo will discuss how visual arts and mass media motivates people to join these pilgrimages in a global age.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Friends of the Goleta Valley Library
- Price: FREE
- Location: Goleta Valley Public Library
