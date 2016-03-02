Calendar » Crossing Arizona

March 2, 2016 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Heightened security along the Texas and California borders funnels undocumented migrants, most traveling on foot, into remote sectors of the Arizona desert. The influx of migrants and rising death toll have elicited complicated and impassioned responses regarding human rights, culture, class, and national security. Viewing this crisis through the eyes of ranchers, local activists, desperate migrants, and Minutemen, Crossing Arizona reveals the surprising political stances people take when border policy fails everyone. A Skype Q&A session with the filmmaker to follow. (77 min, English and Spanish w/ English subtitles, 2006)