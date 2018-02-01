Calendar » CROSSINGS+BOUNDARIES TALK: DREAMLAND: AMERICA’S OPIATE EPIDEMIC AND HOW WE GOT HERE

February 1, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic recounts twin stories of drug marketing in the twenty-first century: A pharmaceutical corporation flags its legal new opiate prescription painkiller as nonaddictive. Meanwhile, immigrants from a small town in Nayarit, Mexico devise a method for retailing black-tar heroin like pizza in the US, and take that system nationwide, riding a wave of addiction to prescription pills from coast to coast. The collision of those two forces has led to America’s deadliest drug scourge in modern times. Dreamland won a National Book Critics Circle award for the Best Nonfiction Book of 2015.

Sam Quinones is a Los Angeles-based freelance journalist and author of three books of narrative nonfiction. He has reported on immigration, gangs, drug trafficking, and the border as a reporter for the L.A. Times (2004–2014) and as a freelance writer in Mexico (1994–2004).