Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 1:26 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

CROSSINGS+BOUNDARIES TALK: DREAMLAND: AMERICA’S OPIATE EPIDEMIC AND HOW WE GOT HERE

February 1, 2018 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic recounts twin stories of drug marketing in the twenty-first century: A pharmaceutical corporation flags its legal new opiate prescription painkiller as nonaddictive. Meanwhile, immigrants from a small town in Nayarit, Mexico devise a method for retailing black-tar heroin like pizza in the US, and take that system nationwide, riding a wave of addiction to prescription pills from coast to coast. The collision of those two forces has led to America’s deadliest drug scourge in modern times. Dreamland won a National Book Critics Circle award for the Best Nonfiction Book of 2015.

Sam Quinones is a Los Angeles-based freelance journalist and author of three books of narrative nonfiction. He has reported on immigration, gangs, drug trafficking, and the border as a reporter for the L.A. Times (2004–2014) and as a freelance writer in Mexico (1994–2004).

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Sponsored by the IHC’s Crossings + Boundaries series, the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life, and the IHC’s Idee Levitan Endowment.
  • Starts: February 1, 2018 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
  • Price: 0
  • Location: McCune Conference Room, 6020 HSSB Santa Barbara, CA 93106 United States
  • Website: http://http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/talk-dreamland-americas-opiate-epidemic-got/
  • Sponsors: Sponsored by the IHC’s Crossings + Boundaries series, the Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life, and the IHC’s Idee Levitan Endowment.
 
 
 