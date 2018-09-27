Calendar » Crush Wine Tasting and Kitchen Grand Opening Set

September 27, 2018 from 3:00pm - 8:00pm

The Crush Wine Tasting and Kitchen Grand Opening will start around 3 p.m. Sept. 27 T 432 Haley St., Santa Barbara, just in time for this year's wine crush season.

La Cumbre Country Club food and beverage manager Michael Amador and his certified professional matchmaker wife, Lisa, came up with the Crush idea almost five years ago. They are being known as the “Amadorables.”

“I wouldn’t say it's a dream come true since I’ve started restaurants,” the husband said. “I would say it’s a project come true.” He noted that he has been in the high-quality restaurant industry for more than 20 years and has been food and beverage manager at San Ysidro Ranch Resort and chef the Canary Hotel.

Along with a tasty menu, Crush features more than 20 exceptional Central Coast wines from small, boutique producers. Their production is so small, those wines are hard to find in retail stores. Michael Amador is excited to help some of the small winemakers he knows get attention.

Along with the unique dishes served at Crush, a Napa Technology wine dispenser is featured. Patrons buy a card, insert it into the dispenser and press a button for a taste, half glass or full measure of wine. Such a device may only be found on the Central Coast so far in Buellton and Ventura.

The dispenser uses argon gas to keep the wines fresh. A patron may dispense his or her own wine or ask the wait staff to do it. Crush also has an ample selection of beer along with Kombucha and soft drinks.

Daily food specials are also planned as the Crush “quality but simple” menu grows from small bites to full lunches and dinners.

Along with wine dinners, the Amadors plan to have meet-ups for singles and other groups. Lisa wants to have her singles group meet once a month. She recently re-branded her business as Amador Matchmaking, formerly Santa Barbara Matchmaking.

For more information, see https://www.crushsb.com/