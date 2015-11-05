Calendar » CSU Channel Islands Planned Giving Advisory Council Breakfast

November 5, 2015 from 7:30am - 9:00am

The CSU Channel Islands Planned Giving Advisory Council cordially invites you to attend the Global Economic Turbulence And the Impact on U.S. Financial Markets and Policy. Join us as we learn from experts Sung Won Sohn, Director of CI’s Institute for Global Economic Research and Professor, MVS School of Business and Economics, and Gary C. Zimmerman, Retired Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, on the impact of the world’s current economic turbulence on U.S. financial markets. Event to be held in the Grand Salon on the campus of CSU Channel Islands on Thursday, November 5, 2015 from 7:30-9:00 a.m. Ticket cost: General Admission: $40, Staff/Faculty: $20, CI Students: Free. Purchase Tickets at go.csuci.edu/pgac or call 805-437-3552.