Calendar » CSU Channel Islands Santa Barbara Summer Sessions

May 30, 2017 from 12:00pm - 12:00am

Join us this summer to earn Cal State course credit through CSU Channel Islands without leaving Santa Barbara! This is a great opportunity for all current college/ high school juniors and seniors to attend a summer school program while enjoying the local area. Please refer to our attached link for further information.

http://ext.csuci.edu/programs/summer-programs/index.htm