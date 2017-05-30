CSU Channel Islands Santa Barbara Summer Sessions

Friday, March 23 , 2018, 4:09 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

May 30, 2017 from 12:00pm - 12:00am

Join us this summer to earn Cal State course credit through CSU Channel Islands without leaving Santa Barbara! This is a great opportunity for all current college/ high school juniors and seniors to attend a summer school program while enjoying the local area. Please refer to our attached link for further information. 

 

http://ext.csuci.edu/programs/summer-programs/index.htm 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CSu Channel Islands Extended University
  • Starts: May 30, 2017 12:00pm - 12:00am
  • Price: See attached information
  • Location: CSU Channel Islands Santa Barbara campus
  • Website: http://ext.csuci.edu/programs/summer-programs/index.htm
  • Sponsors: CSu Channel Islands Extended University
 
 
 