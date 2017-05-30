CSU Channel Islands Santa Barbara Summer Sessions
May 30, 2017 from 12:00pm - 12:00am
Join us this summer to earn Cal State course credit through CSU Channel Islands without leaving Santa Barbara! This is a great opportunity for all current college/ high school juniors and seniors to attend a summer school program while enjoying the local area. Please refer to our attached link for further information.
http://ext.csuci.edu/programs/summer-programs/index.htm
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CSu Channel Islands Extended University
- Price: See attached information
- Location: CSU Channel Islands Santa Barbara campus
