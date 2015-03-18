Calendar » Cuarteto Latinoamericano

March 18, 2015 from 7:30 pm

Formed in 1982, Cuarteto Latinoamericano is known worldwide as the leading proponent of Latin American music for string quartet. This Latin Grammy winning ensemble from Mexico consists of the three Bitrán brothers, violinists Saúl and Arón and cellist Alvaro, along with violist Javier Montiel. The Cuarteto has recorded most of the Latin American repertoire for string quartet, and the sixth volume of their Villa-Lobos 17 quartets cycle, recorded for Dorian, was nominated for a Grammy award in 2002 in the field of Best Chamber Music Recording as well as for a Latin Grammy. Their CD, “Brasileiro, works of Mignone,” won a Latin Grammy for Best Classical Recording in 2012. Their performance includes Bach’s Two Counterpoints from the Art of the Fugue, Gonzalo Castellanos Yumar’s Fantasia for String Quartet, George Gershwin’s Lullaby, Echú by Alejandro Cardona, Miguel del Aguila’s Presto II, and String Quartet No. 2 by Alberto Ginastera.

Mary Craig Auditorium

$18 SBMA Members/$22 Non-Members

Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.