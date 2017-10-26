Calendar » Culinary Herbs 101 Workshop

October 26, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us at Art From Scrap to learn everything you've ever wanted to know about Culinary Herbs with Farmer and Chef Michelle Aronson! You'll walk away with awesome new skills, a handy recipe packet, homemade herb butter, and your own potted herb seedling to take home. This workshop includes all materials, instruction, and a glass of wine. During this hands-on class, we will learn when to use fresh vs. dried herbs, how to properly store fresh herbs, and how to grow potted herbs. We'll also make DIY Herb Butter and potsome fresh herbs to grow at home.

Michelle Aronson is a farmer, chef, and teacher who is the Garden Manager and Sustainability Coordinator for Dining Services at Westmont College.