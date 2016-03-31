Calendar » Cultivating the Sky: How the Ethics of Food Matters to the Politics of Climate Change

March 31, 2016 from 7:00pm

Willis Jenkins writes and teaches about issues at the intersections of religious and philosophical ethics, climate change and theology. His award-winning books include The Future of Ethics: Sustainability, Social Justice, and Religious Creativity (2013) and Ecologies of Grace: Environmental Ethics and Christian Theology (2008). In this lecture, he will outline a “moral ecology of food” that relates to how communities address the effects of climate change.

Jenkins is an associate professor of religious studies and director of graduate studies at the University of Virginia, where he earned both a master’s and Ph.D. in religious studies. He is a former director of UVA’s Environmental Humanities program and previously taught at Yale University Divinity School.

A panel discussion following this lecture will include brief responses by Cynthia Moe-Lobeda, Ph.D. (Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary of Cal Lutheran), Sarah Nolan (The Abundant Table), Angela Schultz (Community Roots Garden) and Victor Thasiah, Ph.D. (Cal Lutheran).

Admission is free.

