Calendar » Cultivating the Wild: Native Gardens

April 13, 2014 from 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Join the Botanic Gardens for their 4th annual tour of native plant gardens. This year's self-guided tour features an array native plant landscapes.

Talk to the experts about strategies for drought, habitat gardening, and landscape design with native plants or simply enjoy the beautiful gardens on this years tour.

Price includes admission to the Garden during Native Plant Weeks.

Reservations required: visit sbbg.org

Fee $25 members/$30 non-members