Calendar » Cultura Cura: Creative Writing Workshops through Wellness

November 16, 2017 from 2:00 PM

In this workshop, Felicia "Fe" Montes, founding director of Mujeres de Maiz, leads participants on a journey that embraces poetry as healing and empowering. The workshops consists of different writing prompts and exercises based on the themes of wellness and health -- mental, emotional and physical -- and will focus on varied cultural traditions and wellness ways as inspiration for the writing.

Mandatory Registration: http://tinyurl.com/ybhq4etq