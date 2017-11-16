Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 8:31 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Cultura Cura: Creative Writing Workshops through Wellness

November 16, 2017 from 2:00 PM

In this workshop, Felicia "Fe" Montes, founding director of Mujeres de Maiz, leads participants on a journey that embraces poetry as healing and empowering. The workshops consists of different writing prompts and exercises based on the themes of wellness and health -- mental, emotional and physical -- and will focus on varied cultural traditions and wellness ways as inspiration for the writing.

Mandatory Registration: http://tinyurl.com/ybhq4etq

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: November 16, 2017 2:00 PM
  • Price: FREE
  • Location: MCC Lounge MultiCultural Center University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/fall-2017
 
 
 