Cultura Cura: Creative Writing Workshops through Wellness
In this workshop, Felicia "Fe" Montes, founding director of Mujeres de Maiz, leads participants on a journey that embraces poetry as healing and empowering. The workshops consists of different writing prompts and exercises based on the themes of wellness and health -- mental, emotional and physical -- and will focus on varied cultural traditions and wellness ways as inspiration for the writing.
Mandatory Registration: http://tinyurl.com/ybhq4etq
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 16, 2017 2:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: MCC Lounge MultiCultural Center University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/fall-2017