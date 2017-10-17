Calendar » Cultural Appropriation

October 17, 2017 from 2:00 PM

Students will learn about various forms of cultural appropriation: from indigenous wear found in Halloween costumes and “race parties,” to the appropriation of black music by white musicians in American music and the appropriation of local cuisines and fashions by international food and fashion conglomerates. As you learn how to spot appropriation with the help of bell hooks' essay, “Eating the Other,” you are tasked with finding examples of cultural appropriation in your own lives. The workshop will be facilitated by David Romero, Mexican-American spoken word artist, poet, and activist.



Mandatory Registration: http://tinyurl.com/ydeh2cfm