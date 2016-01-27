Calendar » Culture Clash: Muse & Morros: True Stories - Real People

January 27, 2016 from 8:00 PM

For 30 years, the San Francisco-based group Culture Clash has scoured the nation searching for the American character through the oral histories of its citizens. From the borders, safe houses, streets and jails, its carefully curated stories of unforgettable people give voices to the voiceless. Now in Muse & Morros, actors Ric Salinas, Herbert Siguenza and Richard Montoya – each of whom recalls their fathers affectionately referring to them as morros in childhood, as in the Moors, or the dark people in Shakespeare’s Othello – revisit the inspirations and the invisible yet indelible wounds inflicted by life in America. The underlying message of this big-hearted sketch show: “Our differences notwithstanding, we’re all in this together. We’re all trying to master some tricky steps” (The Boston Globe).