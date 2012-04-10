Calendar » Culture War Games: Religion and the 2012 Election

April 10, 2012 from 8:00 p.m.

Walter H, Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB Martin E. Marty Lecture on Religion in American Life Amy Sullivan Culture War Games: Religion and the 2012 Election Tuesday, April 10 / 8:00 p.m. / Free Lobero Theater 33 East Canon Perdido Street, Santa Barbara The economy was supposed to be the number one issue in the 2012 election. But just seven months before American voters go to the polls, the culture wars are back. Liberals howl about the GOP’s “war on women,” while conservative claim Democrats are waging a “war on religion.” Why do issues of religion and politics so polarize Americans? And why do we view political opposition as a “war” on everything we hold dear? Amy Sullivan is a writer and former senior editor at TIME Magazine who covers politics, religion, and culture. She previously served as the magazine’s nation editor, coordinating coverage of the 2008 presidential campaign, and as editor of The Washington Monthly. Her first book, The Party Faithful: How and Why Democrats are Closing the God Gap, was published by Scribner in 2008. According to E.J. Dionne, Jr., “Long before most journalists or Democratic activists were paying attention, Amy Sullivan understood that what was happening in the religious world mattered enormously to the political world.” She was a 2009 Templeton-Cambridge Journalism Fellow in Science & Religion. She holds degrees from the University of Michigan and Harvard Divinity School.