Cup of Culture- Re-Generetaion

October 10, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater This award-winning documentary explores the galvanizing forces behind the Occupy Movement; how today’s generation approaches activism; how it is impacted by technology; and the economic factors holding many of us back from becoming more active participants in our communities. Phillip Montgomery, 81 min., English, 2010, USA.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: October 10, 2012 6:00 pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: MultiCultural Center
  • Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/
 
 
 