Cup of Culture- Re-Generetaion
October 10, 2012 from 6:00 pm
Film Screening/MCC Theater This award-winning documentary explores the galvanizing forces behind the Occupy Movement; how today’s generation approaches activism; how it is impacted by technology; and the economic factors holding many of us back from becoming more active participants in our communities. Phillip Montgomery, 81 min., English, 2010, USA.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: October 10, 2012 6:00 pm
- Price: Free
- Location: MultiCultural Center
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/