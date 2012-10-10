Calendar » Cup of Culture- Re-Generetaion

October 10, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater This award-winning documentary explores the galvanizing forces behind the Occupy Movement; how today’s generation approaches activism; how it is impacted by technology; and the economic factors holding many of us back from becoming more active participants in our communities. Phillip Montgomery, 81 min., English, 2010, USA.