Cup of Culture – Meet the Filmmaker, The Naked Option: The Last Resort

October 17, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater This film reveals the inspiring story of an organized group of Nigerian women who use the threat of stripping naked in public, a serious cultural taboo, to make their voices heard in their perilous struggle to hold multinational oil companies accountable to the communities in which they operate. Discussion wit the director following the screening. Candace Schermerhorn, 75 min., English, 2011, USA.