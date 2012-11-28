Calendar » Cup of Culture: Ai Weiwei Never Sorry

November 28, 2012 from 6:00 pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater Ai Weiwei is China's most famous international artist and its most outspoken domestic critic. In response, Chinese authorities have shut down his blog, beat him up, bulldozed his newly built studio, and held him in secret detention. Alison Klayman, 91 min., Chinese with English subtitles and English, 2012, USA.