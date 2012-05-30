Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 11:54 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

May 30, 2012 from 6:00pm
Cup of Culture Ajami Wednesday, May 30, 6pm Film Screening/MCC Theater This film follows five stories about everyday life in Ajami, a religiously mixed community of Muslims and Christians in Tel Aviv, where Arabs, Palestinians, Jews, and Christians try to live together in an atmosphere that is -to say the least - electric. Scandar Copti and Yaron Shani, 124 min., Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles, 2009, Germany and Israel.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: May 30, 2012 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: UCSB Multicultural Center
  • Website: http://www.mcc.sa.ucsb.edu
 
 
 