Calendar » Cup of Culture Ajami

May 30, 2012 from 6:00pm

Cup of Culture Ajami Wednesday, May 30, 6pm Film Screening/MCC Theater This film follows five stories about everyday life in Ajami, a religiously mixed community of Muslims and Christians in Tel Aviv, where Arabs, Palestinians, Jews, and Christians try to live together in an atmosphere that is -to say the least - electric. Scandar Copti and Yaron Shani, 124 min., Arabic and Hebrew with English subtitles, 2009, Germany and Israel.