Calendar » Cup of Culture: Nothing Like Chocolate

May 2, 2012 from 6:00pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater Anarchist visionary Mott Green makes a deliciously radical difference with chocolate to challenge the industrial giants who often use cocoa harvested by exploited child labor. Change never tasted so good! Narrated by Susan Sarandon. professor of Sociology and film-maker Discussion with the director following the screening. Kum-Kum Bhavnani, 67 min., English, 2012, USA.