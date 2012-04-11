Calendar » Cup of Culture: The Pruitt-Igoe Myth: an Urban History

April 11, 2012 from 6:00pm

Film Screening/MCC Theater This film explores the short life of the Pruitt-Igoe housing development in St. Louis, which became a potent national symbol of failure used to critique Modernist architecture, attack public assistance programs, and stigmatize public housing residents within the larger postwar context of segregation, poverty, and urban population decline. Chad Freidrichs, 83 min., English, 2011, USA.