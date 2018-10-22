Calendar » Cupcakes for a Cure - Happy Hour to End Cancer

October 22, 2018 from 5pm - 7pm

Join us at the DV8 Tasting Room for a special Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society and Breast Cancer Awareness. We will have cupcakes for sale from Food Network's Cupcake Wars winner Alison Riede of Sugar Cat Studio as well as wine specials and raffles. A portion of all sales will go directly to The American Cancer Society.