March 2, 2017 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Join us for happy hour at the Museum with signature cocktails, hands-on art activities, special DJ sets, and free admission to the current exhibitions Rimini Protokoll: City as Stage and Bloom Projects Exchange Series: Bean Gilsdorf, Soft Actor. Part of Downtown Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursdays.

March’s Curated Cocktails features a special set from DJ Persian House Cat in addition to signature cocktails and hands-on art activities. The Museum is open late so attendees will also be encouraged to explore MCASB’s current exhibitions.